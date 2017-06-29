Delayed results keep Mumbai Univ final year students on edge

Thousands of students who appeared for their final year exams at the University of Mumbai are having to risk their careers as the university has not declared their results despite crossing the 45-day deadline.

Students are anxious as the university has not just delayed results but has failed to communicate a realistic date for the declaration which is putting the prospects of higher education at stake for a large number of students. “I have applied for a Masters in Architecture (M Arch) at a university in Germany. To confirm my admission I would have to submit my final semester marksheet by July. With this uncertainty over results, there is a fear of losing on my admission. If that happens, I would lose an entire year,” said Sanjana Shahane, a student from a suburban college.

Several students are approaching officials at the university and their respective colleges but are getting no definitive answers. “I have to go abroad for an MBA course and would have to complete all the formalities in the next few days. No one from the university seems to have an answer to when the results would be delayed,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

A month after the university started the evaluation process after a prolonged delay, teachers are still struggling to evaluate papers due to numerous glitches in the system. “The online system is extremely chaotic. Teachers who evaluate Political Science papers have got Pharmacy and Economics papers. While there is an option of rejecting such papers, it takes a lot of time and energy in the whole process,” said a teacher from a college in the eastern suburbs.

Several teachers said that they have still not got their login IDs despite several requests, and have thus not been able to begin the evaluation. “I have been visiting my CAP centre for more than 20 days now. Despite this, they have not been able to generate my login ID and password. I have not been able to evaluate a single paper,” said a teacher from a south Bombay college.

Deepak Wasave, Controller of examinations at the University said that the work had started catching pace in the last few days. “We have been successful in getting close to 25 per cent papers evaluated. We are trying to complete the work soon to be able to declare results in time,” he added.

