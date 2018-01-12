CISCE lowers Class 10, 12 pass marks

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to lower the pass marks for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from this academic session.

Confirming the development, CISCE secretary and chief executive Gerry Arathoon said, "Pass marks have been reduced from 35 per cent to 33 per cent for ICSE (Class 12), and from 40 per cent to 35 per cent for ISC (Class 10) students with effect from 2018."

Pass marks for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are already 33 percent for Class 12.

"Kindly note that the change in the pass marks for the ICSE and ISC examinations will be effective from the examination year 2018 onwards and not 2019," a circular issued by Arathoon to all schools affiliated with the board said.

A total of 2,326 schools are with ICSE board in India, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

ISC examinations fall between February 7 and April 2, while the ICSE examinations have been scheduled for February 26 to March 28.