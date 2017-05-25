CBSE Class 12th Board Result: Nothing to worry, result dates will be declared, says HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

The HRD minister said that no injustice will be meted out to any student and that the class XII CBSE result date would be announced soon.

Amid uncertainty over the announcement of class XII CBSE results as the board is likely to challenge a Delhi High Court order, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the result dates will be declared and there was nothing to worry.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court ordered the board to evaluate the class 10 and 12 board tests this year as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to allow the CBSE to withdraw its moderation policy for the exams held this year, saying 'rules cannot be changed after the game has begun'.

Speaking to media, HRD Minister said, "CBSE will declare the result dates, there is nothing to worry about, no injustice will be meted out to anyone."

Under the moderation policy, grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions or errors in the question paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court justifying its decision to scrap the moderation policy.

The issue of six states already declaring their results is seen as another matter of concern as those students are likely to suffer in the undergraduate admissions.

The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.

This year, the CBSE XII exam started on March 9 and ended on April 29. Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the class XII exams from schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

However, once the result is announced, students can access the result by logging to any of the official websites.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2017

1. Log on to one of the official websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the tab highlighted “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

3. Keep information like roll number handy to access CBSE 12th Result

4. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

CBSE class X result is likely to be published in the first week of June.