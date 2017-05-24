CBSE Class 12th Board result: Confusion prevails following HC order; cbseresults.nic.in says results after 'few days'

CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017: Confusion continues over the date of CBSE Class 12th Board result 2017, after the Delhi High Court ordered the board to evaluate the class 10 and 12 board tests this year as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to allow the CBSE to withdraw its moderation policy for the exams held this year, saying 'rules cannot be changed after the game has begun'.

"You cannot play with the future of students," it said, adding "we are deeply concerned by the timing of the policy."

Under the moderation policy, grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions or errors in the question paper.

Earlier, the results were reportedly scheduled to declared on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. However, according to the official results site, no announcement has been scheduled in the next few days.

"As of now, no new result is scheduled to be announced in next few days. Pl visit this site again to have the latest information on results announcements. Alternatively you can register here to get information about forthcoming results," reads the message on results.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE XII exam started on March 9 and ended on April 29. Over 10 lakh students have appeared for the class XII exams from schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

However, once the result is announced, students can access the result by logging to any of the official websites.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2017

1. Log on to one of the official websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the tab highlighted “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

3. Keep information like roll number handy to access CBSE 12th Result

4. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

CBSE class X result is likely to be published in the first week of June.

Details about Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education was reconstituted in the year 1962 with the main objectives "to serve the educational institutions more effectively, to be responsive to the educational needs of those students whose parents were employed in the central government and had frequently transferable jobs."

As a result of the reconstitution, the erstwhile 'Delhi Board of Secondary Education' was merged with the Central Board and thus all the educational institutions recognized by the Delhi Board also became a part of the Central Board. Subsequently, all the schools located in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Andaman and Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, the state of Sikkim , and now Jharkhand, Uttaranchal and Chhattisgarh have also got affiliation with the Board.