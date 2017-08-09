CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2017 announced: Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in to know your marks

Check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in to know CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2017.

Students who were waiting for CBSE Class 12 Compartment result can finally afford to relax. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday published results of Senior School Certificate or Class 12 (Compartmental) Examination, 2017. The examination was held on July 17.

In addition to theory papers, compartment exams were also conducted for practical papers.

How to check CBSE Compartment Result 2017

1. Log on to either cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on link - 'Compartment Result-2017 for Class-XII

3. Enter roll number

4. Enter school number

5. Enter Centre number.

6. Your result will be displayed on screen

7. Download the result for future reference.