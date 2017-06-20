BSEB Class 10th result 2017: Bihar Board likely to declare Class 10 (Matric) result today; check biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in

BSEB Class 10th results 2017 likely to be declared today.

BSEB Class 10th result 2017: And the wait is about to over: Thousands of students who appeared for BSEB - Class 10 exams 2017 can have a sigh of relief as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce BSEB Board Results 2017 today (June 20).

So just a matter of a few hours for candidates to know the much anticipated results of BSEB Class 10th results 2017.

The Bihar board conducted Class X exams from 1 March to 8 March, 2017, and more than 15 lakh students appeared for it

Those students who had appeared for the exam, can check their BSEB Results 2017 on the official websites mentioned below.

The Bihar School Examination Board conducts the annual board examination for secondary and senior secondary levels. Students from public, as well as private schools participate in these annual examinations.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

Visit one of the following websites to check your results: www.biharboard.ac.in

Steps to check – BSEB ​(Class 10) Results 2017

(i) Log on to either website.

(ii) Click on the BSEB 10th ​Results 2017 link

(iii) Enter important details such as roll number, semester name, etc.

(iv) Click BSEB Class 10th Results to go forward

(v) BSEB (10th) Results 2017 will be shown

Best of Luck!