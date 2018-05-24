BSEB 10th 12th results 2018 likely to be announced next week; visit biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.bih.nic.in

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is most likely going to declare the results of Matric or Class 10th and Class 12th or Intermediate examinations next week on its official website, i.e. biharboard.ac.in.

This year, more than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10th Bihar Board 2018 examinations and over 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12th Bihar Board 2018 examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (biharboard.ac.in). Last year, Class 10th Board Examination result was released on 22nd June 2017, and Class 12th Result was declared on 30th May 2017.

This year, a special set of rules and regulations have been released by the Bihar board that determined the minimum passing marks required. In Class 10th circular, it has been mentioned that ‘For success at the S.S. examination it shall be compulsory to pass in all subjects except in English & Optional Subjects and Science subject student is required to pass in Theory and Internal Assessment Examination altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. For Social Science subject the student is required to pass in Theory and Internal Assessment (Literacy Activity & Project Work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.’ English is compulsory subject and obligatory for all to appear in this subject. However, the marks obtained in English shall not be included in the aggregate for the purpose of determining the division secured.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts annual secondary school examination in the month of February/March and supplementary school examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.