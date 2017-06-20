Bihar Class 10 results likely to be declared today on June 20, 2017: Check result on biharboard.ac.in

The long wait is over for Class X students who appeared for BSEB.

The long wait is over for Class X students who appeared for the Bihar state board exams The results are most likely to be declared on June 20, 2017. The Bihar Board had conducted the Class X exams from 1 March to 8 March 2017 and over 15 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The students can check their result on the official website. The BSEB conducts the annual board examination for secondary and senior secondary schools.

Steps to check – BSEB (Class 10) Results 2017

(i) Log on to the website - www.biharboard.ac.in

(ii) Click on the BSEB 10th Results 2017 link

(iii) Enter important details such as roll number, semester name, etc.

(iv) Click BSEB Class 10th Results to go forward

(v) BSEB (10th) Results 2017 will be shown

Best of Luck!

All you need to know about the Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.