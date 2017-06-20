Bank stocks see selling pressure on farm loan waiver concerns

Bank stocks came under selling pressure today, with lenders such as Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Central Bank falling up to 3 per cent, as investor sentiment took a hit after the Punjab government announced farm loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.

Bank stocks came under selling

pressure today, with lenders such as Punjab National Bank

(PNB) and Central Bank falling up to 3 per cent, as investor

sentiment took a hit after the Punjab government announced

farm loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.

Shares of Central Bank of India dipped 2.99 per cent,

City Union Bank shares slipped 2.50 per cent, PNB fell by 2.37

per cent and Axis Bank (1.56 per cent) on BSE.

Among others, Bank of India lost 1.05 per cent, Kotak

Mahindra Bank (0.75 per cent), Allahabad Bank (0.42 per cent),

Bank of Baroda (0.39 per cent), Federal Bank (0.25 per cent),

Union Bank of India (0.23 per cent) and HDFC Bank (0.21 per

cent).

The BSE bank index lost 0.16 per cent to end at

26,802.79.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh yesterday announced

total waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of small and

marginal farmers, and a flat Rs 2 lakh relief for all marginal

farmers, irrespective of the loan amount.

Punjab became the third state after Uttar Pradesh and

Maharashtra to announce waiver of loans given to farmers.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)