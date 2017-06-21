A day later: With online option, cut-offs don’t draw the crowd

The first day, after the first cut-off list was released by all four college under University of Rajasthan, was mostly a no show as not many students were seen on the campus submitting their documents for verification.

The forms submissions in Maharani’s College started at 1.30 pm due to technical error in online code generation. Students and parents, already few in number, were seen waiting since 10 in the morning.

“Students today mostly came for enquiring about various documents required for submission. Most of the students don’t even know that the first list is out. The forms are filled online but a hard copy has to be submitted along with original documents. However, the payment is done online based on the code which is generated once the documents and hard copy are submitted,” a campaigner at the college explained.

The documents to be submitted at Maharani’s College include mark sheets of class 10th and 12th, transfer certificate, group insurance form, and anti ragging form. Caste and weightage certificates are also required if applicable. “It is 3.30 pm and only four students have submitted their documents till now. Students from RBSE are still waiting for their original marksheets to come,” counter manager said.

Another reason for many students not being present on campus was that most of the requirements can be completed online, including the payment for admissions. Same was the case at University Rajasthan College, where not many boys were seen on campus. Special arrangements were done by the college where a few NCC candidates were called to manage the crowd. However, more students are expected at the college campuses on second and third day of admissions.