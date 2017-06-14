41-year-old auto driver clears SSC exam with daughter's help

Motivated by his teenage daughter who recently passed Class XII exam, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver, a school dropout, has cracked the Maharashtra Board's Class X examination, results of which were declared yesterday.

Sharif Khan, a resident of suburban Mulund, scored 51% in the SSC exam which he had appeared as a private candidate, days after his daughter Rukhsar passed HSC exam.

Khan said it was Rukhsar who persuaded him to take up studies again, 26 years after he quit his school as a class IX dropout.

"I still cannot believe that I have cleared the Class X examination after a gap of 26 years. I feel very proud of my daughter who encouraged me to resume study which I did. I will pursue my studies in future. I will drive rickshaw in daytime and attend classes in night schools," the elated driver said, adding that he has now realised the importance of education.

When asked about his struggle to take up studies after such a long gap, Khan, the father of five, said he could pass subjects like Marathi, Hindi, Social Science and Science only because Rukhsar taught him.

Sharing her experience to "teach" her father, Rukhsar said, "I would study and do my homework in afternoon. When my father came home in evening, I used to explain him the lessons in books of Marathi, Hindi, Social Science etc. I used to enjoy watching him study".

