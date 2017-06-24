1584 students take Tulu as 3rd language in undivided DK dist

A total of 1584 students have taken Tulu as their third language in 33 schools in undivided Dakshina Kannada district including Udupi, Tulu Sahitya Academy said.

Registrar of the academy Chandrahas Rai said 13 schools adopted Tulu in the current academic year taking the total number of schools to 33.

Dakshina Kannada district alone had 30 schools under its jurisdiction including 15 schools in Puttur taluk, four each in Belthangadi, Sullia and three each in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, an academy release said.

In Udupi district there were only three schools.

In all, 97 students are studying Tulu in grade 6, 126 in grade 7, 418 in grade 8, 517 in grade 9 and 426 in grade 10, the release said.

In the recently concluded SSLC exams, 283 students had taken exams in Tulu as third language and performed well.

Government Higher Primary School in Puttur had maximum number of 151 students in its rolls and Vidyarashmi Vidyalaya at Savanoor the least number of students, studying Tulu as third language.

There were four schools in Puttur taluk and one school in Sullia taluk with a student strength of 100 and above, the release said.

