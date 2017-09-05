Let’s bring social media to Indian classrooms

The inclusion of social media in classrooms exposed students in India to newer cultures and also diminished distance barriers drastically, allowing learning to be more engaging and student-centric

Gone are the days when education meant spending six or more hours of the day in a classroom traditionally equipped with a blackboard, textbooks and ink pens. The 21st century Indian high school is the product of a technologically evolving education system, where digital facilities and tech savvy teachers help students explore beyond the four walls of their classroom.

Let me tell you a short activity that we recently conducted as part of the class 8 science curriculum. Teachers and students from India collaborated with those in South Korea to explore the different types of soils used for plantation in East Asia. Through Twitter, teachers in South Korea shared their data and interacted with students in the Indian classroom, paving way for an immersive and interactive learning experience over a three-week period.

Besides learning about soils, students also learned how to convey their thoughts in a crisp manner to fit Twitter’s 140 character limit.

This rendezvous with social media clicked in other classes, too, due to the popularity of social media among students and its efficiency in bridging gaps between theoretical concepts and practical application. The inclusion of social media in classrooms exposed students in India to newer cultures and also diminished distance barriers drastically, allowing learning to be more engaging and student-centric.

Such practices can be replicated and implemented in schools across the country, since they require minimal investment. While most schools are equipped with basic computer labs, one of the challenges they face is familiarising teachers with technology. Schools should also offer a digital citizenship course to make students better trained on dealing with perils of social media and how to be an effective digital citizen.

An expert or a technology co-ordinator can elevate the quality of education in India to meet global standards with group-based social media modules for peer learning, social media enabled feedback mechanisms and student collaboration across geographies and borders.

The writer is the Academic Director at Fazlani L’Academie Globale, Mumbai, and Academic Director & Guidance Counsellor at DY Patil International School Network