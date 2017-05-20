Youth battered to death by wooden sticks

A 20-year-old youth was found dead inside a farm in Outer Delhi's Bawana area on Friday morning. Police identified the victim as Amit, a resident of Sultanpuri village.

Police officials say that prima facie it appears that there were some personal issues among the village boys which might have led to the murder. A case of murder has been registered at Bawana police station.

According to police, the incident came to the fore around 6am on Friday. The police officials spotted a body lying inside the fields near the road which heads towards Sultanpuri. A motorcycle bearing the number HR 10L 4405 was also found hardly fifteen steps away from the body. A search of the field revealed that he was bludgeoned to death using a wooden stick.

"He was beaten to death by wooden sticks. We suspect it to be a case of personal enmity within the village. Based on our investigations we have rounded up and identified suspects," said Rishipal Singh. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini.

Police recovered broken pieces of the stick soaked in blood from the location. The victim was identified later when his family family members reached the hospital upon hearing the news.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead at an isolated stretch in Rohini's Sector-36 area on Thursday night. Dinesh Kumar sustained a bullet injury and his motorcycle was found lying next to his body.

During police investigations it was later revealed that the accused had a domestic violence dispute going on in the family, which might have led to the murder.

Boy strangled to death by belt

An unidentified body of a boy was discovered lying in the jungles near the Modi Mill flyover in South-East Delhi on Friday afternoon. The police was informed regarding the incident around 3:40pm. The boy seems to be in the age group of 18-22. He was strangulated using a belt. The identity of the body is yet to be established.