Young hands give a boost to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in rural areas

The Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) enlisted a group of students for the Swachh Bharat Summer Internship Programme to promote the idea of clean India in rural areas. The programme is witnessing massive participation of youth from across the country.

Volunteers worked as 'swachhta promoters' in NDMC Primary School at Badli where they taught young students and did a variety of activities such as wall painting, essay writing and on the last day of the internship, volunteers organised a special self-made street play based on the theme Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan.

"We feel immense pleasure to inculcate the idea of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in this new generation of young and ignited minds. Their enthusiasm towards learning is our key to cleaner and better future and hearty thanks to the government which enabled us to lend our hands in this noble cause," said Vineet Vats, Treasurer, VIPS.

Swachh Bharat Summer Internship is a step to encourage the call for a cleaner and greener India which was announced on October 2, 2014, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SC Vats, the chairman of the college, took a keen interest in the cause and handed the responsibility to Dr Shilpa Babbar, the dean- external relations & protocol to guide the interns in their quest to make budding children aware about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

To encourage more youths to participate in this internship programme, the government has announced a good number of rewards such as a Swachh Bharat Internship Certificate on the completion of their internship and its approval by the parent institution, two curriculum credits to interns whose internship reports are found eligible to get credits by parent institution, the Best three interns/teams will be recognised at college, university, state and national levels.