Yogi Adityanath announces Metro for Agra, Kanpur

Addressing his first public meeting on Monday, right after the inauguration of the Magenta Line of Metro in Noida, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced new Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur in the state.

During the inauguration, Adityanath said: "I thank the PM for giving UP the offering of this new Metro line. We are going to bring Metro to Kanpur and Agra. The inauguration of the Magenta Line will prove to be a milestone towards realising the dream of development for Noida and Greater Noida. The PM has given a new meaning to politics of this nation. He is always telling us one thing: We have to move ahead on the path of development. We should ensure no citizen is unhappy. There is no question of discriminating against anyone."

He further said that the work to set up an airport at Jewar has also been expedited, which will be a boom for the people and will bring development to the district.

"We have been planning two major expressways in the state. It is an achievement to have the Prime Minister in the state. He has given a new direction to politics and till even a single individual remains unhappy, we should make efforts to solve his problems," Adityanath said during the meeting.

Attacking the previous governments in the state, Adityanath claimed that under their rule, Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway region were only meant to make money. "My government is taking public welfare projects on a priority basis. As per Modi's directions, we are working on the principle of participation of all and development for all (sabka saath, sabka vikas)," Adityanath said.

Referring to the issue of real estate developers leaving projects unfinished, much to the agony of homebuyers, the UP chief minister said that builders have promised to handover 80,000 apartments to consumers in the next six months.

Aditynath further said that in the nine months of his rule, he has been taking decisions without any partisan attitude or self interest. "All decisions are in public interest," he added.

The UP CM referred to agriculture in the state and claimed that sugarcane farmers' dues were being paid on time while the power supply, too, had improved. Adityanath further said that his government was tough on criminals as well.

