Yet to get permits, eateries sell liquor in garb of parties

A lot of such establishments that were thrown open recently have been waiting for months to secure a liquor licence

With no solution likely in near future, owners of restaurants in Delhi have circumvented around the problem of securing liquor licences from the state Excise Department by seeking permission to serve alcohol on a daily or a weekly basis or to organise parties.

A lot of such establishments that were thrown open recently have been waiting for months to secure a liquor licence. Losing out on revenue in the absence of a clear answer from the department, the owners of these places apply for permission to organise parties daily or on weekends. Getting a nod from the Excise Department for parties in restaurants is relatively a breeze compared to securing a licence.

An industry player, who runs a popular restaurant in south Delhi, said: "We apply for permit either daily or on weekends, depending on how the business is going. The nod for parties does not allow sale of liquor but we do it anyway, because our business is suffering. The department has been sitting on the liquor licences for far too long."

Echoing the sentiment, another young restauranteur said: "Do we have any other way out? A lot of people would say we are hoodwinking the government, but we are not. We have to play smart to earn money." He further said the practise would stop if the department clears the licences or, at least, gives a deadline.

Meanwhile, no official from the Excise Department was available for comments.