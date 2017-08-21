Worker dies while cleaning sewer at Delhi govt hospital

A 40-year-old sanitation worker died while three others were admitted to a hospital in critical state after they entered a government hospital sewer for cleaning on Sunday. Since July, 10 sanitation workers have died in the national capital.

According to the police, on Sunday around 12.30 pm, Rishi Pal along with Bishan, 30, Kiran Pal, 25, and Sumit, 30, went to Lok Nayak Hospital to clean a clogged sewer when they fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases.

"Rescue operations were started at the earliest. All four were taken to the hospital where Rishi Pal was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for post mortem and his family has also been informed," a police officer said. Health & PWD Minister Satyendar Jain has sought a detailed report and said that necessary action will be taken.

The police said that a case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

On July 15, four men died in south Delhi's Ghitorni area when five of them got into a private septic tank for cleaning but were suffocated to death. In a similar incident on August 12, toxic sewer gases killed two brothers cleaning a sewage tank without safety gear at a mall in east Delhi. Their father was seriously injured as he also had inhaled the poisonous gas.

In yet another incident on August 6, three labourers were killed while another was in a critical state after they inhaled poisonous gases after entering a manhole in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.