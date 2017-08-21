Woman kills Nigerian lover after fight over money

The deceased was identified as Izzu, 30, who was involved in garment business

A Nigerian national living in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar was stabbed to death, allegedly by his live-in girlfriend, on Saturday. Police suspect the incident followed a heated argument between the two and the accused has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Izzu, 30, who was involved in garment business. His girlfriend Uzuma, 24, also a Nigerian, used to run a food joint. According to the police, the incident took place around 2 pm, when a fight erupted between the couple over finances.

"When a police team arrived at the hospital, it came to know that the man was admitted by his girlfriend, who said they had been living together in a rented house for over a year," a senior police officer said.

The police further said: "During questioning, Uzuma said their fight turned violent and they ended up punching and kicking each other. Uzuma got hold of a knife and stabbed Izzu on his left hand. When he started to bleed profusely, she rushed him to hospital, where he died of excessive bleeding."

Uzuma was arrested and Izzu's body was sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and the matter is being probed, the police said.