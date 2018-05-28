Woman jumps off vehicle as cab driver tries to befriend her in Delhi

A 19-year-old woman has complained the police that a private cab driver had allegedly asked for her mobile number and wanted to be friends with her on Saturday night. The police said that the girl jumped off the car when it slowed down. However, the police have not been able to identify the accused driver yet.

According to the police, the complainant is a theater artist who practices at Mandi House. The incident took place at about 9:45 pm when she was returning home from Dhaula Kuan bus stop.

"She had booked a private cab and was sitting on the front seat adjecent to the driver. Suddenly the driver started getting friendly with her near the Delhi Cantonment area," said a senior police officer.

Later, the driver started asking her for her number and seeking friendship with her. The victim stated that she sensed his wrong intentions.

"On observing the situation getting a bit out of control, the girl got down by opening the door when the cab had slowed down," said a senior police officer.

The girl then went to the Delhi Cantonment police station. Following the complaint filed by the victim, a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unknown person.

"We are scanning the CCTV camera footages of the area to identify the cab driver and cross-verify the claims made by the victim," said a senior police officer.