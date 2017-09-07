Woman intervenes in kids quarrel, dies

A 67-year-old woman mysteriously died as she collapsed while trying to intervene in a quarrel between her son and daughter , at her residence in north-west Delhi's Mukundpur on Tuesday night.

Police said that the reason of death could not be verified and the autopsy reports are awaited.

According to the police, the sudden demise took place when the dead woman who has been identified as Devanti Devi, who was living in Mukundpur with her son and his family, tried to intervene during a verbal spat between her two children.

Police said that Devi's daughter and son-in-law live in another house in the neighbourhood and there used to be regular fights between the two families.

"As told by neighbours and witnesses, Devi's son's family and her daughter's family fought with each other over family matters. On Tuesday night too, the two siblings were again quarreling when their mother tried to intervene. As Devi was trying to separate the two families, she suddenly collapsed and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. Soon as she was attended at the hospital, doctors declared her dead," said Milind Dumbere, DCP (North-West).

Hospital staff then informed the police and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Devi's son has put the blame of his mother's death on her sister's family. "He has claimed that they manhandled her when she fell and hurt herself causing death. However, no external injuries have been found on the woman's body," the DCP said, adding that the autopsy report will ascertain if any external action caused the woman's death or she died of a heart attack or natural causes.

"Doctors have said the woman was suffering from breathing problems when she was brought to the hospital," the DCP added.