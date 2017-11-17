Woman abducted, gangraped and robbed in South Delhi

A woman was allegedly abducted from south Delhi by a cab driver and his accomplice and gangraped before being dropped at a deserted location in Greater Noida, during the early hours on Wednesday. The woman, police said, was also robbed if her jewellery and cash before being freed.

According to senior police officers, a PCR call alleging rape was made by the complainant on Wednesday in the area of PS K N Katju Marg, reporting that late night on Tuesday she had taken a taxi from near Ansal Plaza to go to Rohini.

"According to her complaint, the taxi driver, after driving a few kilometres, allowed another person to board the taxi and soon, both these persons started misbehaving with her. When she tried to raise alarm, she was threatened, and they took her to Greater Noida area and allegedly committed rape. The accused also took away her gold ornaments, mangal sutra, cell phone and cash Rs 12,000," said a senior police officer.

It was then around 6 am on Wednesday that the duo dropped her near a secluded stretch in Greater Noida and drove away.

"Since the area from where she was allegedly taken in the taxi falls in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, a case has been registered and investigation has been started with no delay. CCTV footages are being checked to ascertain sequence of incidents and identify the vehicle used by two," the officer said.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for her medical examination and she is being counselled. Police teams are meanwhile raiding taxi booths in order to zero down on the area used and his accomplice.