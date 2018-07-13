With hopes & dreams, students make way to Delhi University from war-torn Afghanistan

Staying away from the conflict and pursuing studies in a peaceful environment, was the only dream that 19-year-old Abdul Waris had nurtured since his childhood. With innumerable aspirations, the Afghan national has made it all the way to the Capital to take admission in a Delhi University (DU) College.

Carefully carrying his certificates in a file, Waris, accompanied by his friend and another aspirant Hassan Hakimi (19), reached the university's north campus on Thursday. "We have already completed the formalities and today we are here to update the college details. It's like a dream come true moment for me," said an excited Waris.

Both, Waris and Hakimi, have got admission in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD), however, their course choice is different. While Waris will pursue BSc in Computer Science, Hakimi has taken admission in his "dream course" Political Science (Hons). "Every Afghan is crazy about politics. You can see people discussing political issues in each and every lane of Kabul. It's in our veins. I want to do graduation and then masters in the subject from DU," said Hakimi.

Every year, around 30-40 Afghan students join DU under the foreign quota.

Talking about the condition of the education system in their country, the duo said there are "very few" opportunities. "The war has completely destroyed our education system. There is bombing and shelling on educational institutions every other day. Thousands of students don't even get an opportunity to complete school education," said Hakimi, who had scored 52 per cent in his secondary school exams.

According to a human rights report, violence had deprived millions of Afghan children from attending school since 2001 when the war started.

The duo is hoping to have a "carefree" life in India now. "We are looking forward to join classes. We will be able to concentrate more in a stress-free environment here. However, my heart will always be there in the lanes of Kabul," said Waris.

Both of them want to return to their country after completing their education. "We are the first ones from our families to have come abroad for studies. We will go back and work for our people there," said Hakimi.

While Hakimi has already rented a room in South Delhi's Bhogal area, where hundreds of Afghan refugees reside, Waris is yet to find an accommodation. "We have not faced any discrimination here as of now. Only the language is an issue. But we will gradually learn the colloquial language," said Hakimi.