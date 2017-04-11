With celebrities as campaigners, parties go all out to woo voters

Actors Mahima Chaudhary and Nagma will campaign for Congress; BJP relies on CMs, AAP to bank on Kejriwal

With just a few days left for the municipal polls, political parties in the Capital are going all out to woo the voters. While some are bringing in their veterans to add gravitas to their campaign, others are relying on star power to add glamour to their events.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to bring in Uttar Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath for the campaigning. The Congress also has a list of its star campaigners, who will visit the Capital to garner support. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will once again be banking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A senior AAP official said, "We are not planning to call any Bollywood stars or other celebrities. Senior party leaders and our volunteers will be campaigning for our party. They are regularly visiting the areas and going door-to-door to reach out to the voters."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team Captain Mohammad Azharuddin, and actors Mahima Chaudhary and Nagma are expected to bring up the glamour quotient during the campaigning of the Grand Old Party.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Raj Babbar have also been listed by the Congress to strengthen their campaign in the state. The list further includes several Congress MPs and former MPs, besides All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza.

"This is the right time to accelerate the campaigning process. Sometimes, voters choose a party on the basis of the campaigners. We have prepared a list of our star campaigners which includes Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Digvijay Singh," a senior Congress leader said.

BJP's Delhi unit has also submitted a list of 42 star campaigners, including Union ministers, MPs, and senior party functionaries, to the party's central leadership for approval. Delhi unit Chief Manoj Tiwari will lead the campaign.