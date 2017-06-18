Why can't Aam Aadmi Party silence its detractors?

The internal turmoil within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is best summed up by the fates of Kusmar Vishwas and Kapil Mishra. Vishwas who is in charge of the party's affairs in Rajasthan has been attacked by partymen who have termed him a "traitor," and "BJP's close friend." So far he has kept mum but if the attacks continue there will be trouble.

Then there is the case of sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. While all political parties have dismissed senior leaders in an ugly manner, AAP has handled the Mishra episode badly.

Reports of him being assaulted in the Delhi Assembly, have ensured that he has acquired a martyr-like status while Arvind Kejriwal is being seen as unable or unwilling to control the hooligan elements within the party.

Kejriwal is trying to shake off this image by his public initiatives. While it's welcome but that isn't where the real problem is.

The party continues to attack those who express a different point of view, rather than ignoring them and getting on with their work.

This ensures that the dissenters get stronger in the public eye and the government's initiatives become eclipsed. This is something Kejriwal needs to fix and the best way to do that is through silence. It's time for the party to put its head down and let the detractors scream. After all, in India, everyone loves a saint.