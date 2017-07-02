Week-long rainfall brings down mercury in Capital

Heavy rainfall throughout the week brought the maximum temperature down by two degrees on Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded on the day was 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25 degree Celsius, again two notches below normal.

The city received 15.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, giving a pleasant start to July and a wet send off to June, which was the rainiest in the past 14 years. The Meteorological Department recorded 17 mm rain till Saturday evening. According to an official, the spell is likely to continue through the week even though the days will remain hot and humid.

Sunday’s forecast reveals cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers. The temperature, however, will plummet by another two degrees, bringing the maximum temperature to 33 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain at 25 degree Celsius.

Light rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday, and the maximum temperature too will rise a bit on Monday, settling at 34 degree Celsius.