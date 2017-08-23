We take no risks as it is a high footfall area: Chinmoy Biswal

What is the possibility of a Barcelona or London attack in a crowded market place like Sarojini Nagar?

Sarojini has already witnessed a bomb blast and thus it is a vulnerable area. Forty five policemen were deployed only in Sarojini Nagar market on Independence Day and every spot was being manned. We take no risks as it is a high footfall area. Body cameras are being used by our patrolling team of seven officers to record every movement and regular patrolling is ensured. Regular announcements are made to keep visitors alert about unattended items and suspicious elements.

What strategic measures have been put in place so that any such possible threat can be tackled?

Anti-terror parakram vans have been deployed throughout. Machans have been erected and door frame metal detectors (DFMD) have been erected on strategic locations. Sharp search tower lights have been put on four corners. For surveillance we have over 300 CCTV cameras installed in the market these maintain vigil all around the clock. On an average day, four DFMDs and eight men are deployed round the clock from 11am to 9pm market hours. Four morchas (security posts) have also been erected with armed commandos. Women cops are also deployed at some entry points.

What are the weaknesses of this particular market that makes it vulnerable?

The market has four main entry points but is open from many sides. The footfall is very high. Still we ensure adequate deployment for crowd management festive seasons according to the rush. The market is not in an enclosed space and is split into parts, but we cover all areas with CCTV cameras including residential areas.

Any advice for visitors and shopkeepers?

We carry out awareness drills for visitors and civilians. They are taught to not touch anything suspicious and alert cops with no delay. The police work in cooperation with the market association which has arranged for private security guards to augment security deployment.