Was Noida teen unfairly failed?

The answer sheets of the 15-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide over harassment by teachers will be taken up for revaluation, according to the Noida police. The police have requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to constitute a panel to check her answer scripts and see if she was purposely failed.

The CBSE has agreed to it, said the police. Family members have alleged that two of her teachers had purposely failed her.

"The answer scripts have codes instead of names and are randomly distributed to teachers. We are told the accused teachers did not correct her answer scripts," said a police officer.

"We are considering constituting a special investigation team to probe the case as two states are linked to it — the scene of suicide — the girl's residence — is in Noida while the school is in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar," said a police officer.