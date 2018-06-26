Vijay Goel organises exhibition to mark 43rd anniversary of Emergency

Minister of State Vijay Goel organised an exhibition, 'Atrocities during Emergency', to mark the 43rd anniversary of the 21-month internal Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The exhibition which was organised at Rajiv Chowk demonstrated various memorabilia from the aforementioned period including pamphlets, a poster made by Goel, various books written by prominent authors and senior BJP leaders, among others. The event was also attended by various dignitaries who were arrested during the Emergency, including Union Ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Thawar Chand Gehlot, who inaugurated the exhibition.

In his address to the gathering, the Goel cited his personal experience during that time. He said, "I still remember the day. When an Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975, the police came to our house on the very first day and arrested my father Charti Lal Goel, who later became the Speaker for Delhi's Legislative Assembly. I didn't know what Emergency was back then. I thought he will be released in three-four days like they (police) usually do." "After the procession was over, we went to a coffee house and sat there. Sometime later, the police came and arrested him (Arun Jaitley). Still, I was not able to understand on what grounds they arrested him. After that, the news started spreading that a crackdown had been initiated at senior opposition leaders for no reason," he added.

While Jaitley went on to become the president of the Delhi University Students' Union in 1974, Goel rose to the post in 1977 after his release from the jail during Emergency. Continuing his attack, Goel said, "We later came to know that a censorship has been imposed on the Press. All this was done by the Congress and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to save her seat as JayPrakash's protest was damaging her image drastically. Most of the opposition leaders were put behind the bars and tortured there." He further said, " Rahul Gandhi says no one can speak in Modi's government, however, he is delivering speeches and criticising the government at every nook and corner. We are the people who were not allowed to speak then (1975-77)."

A placard at the exhibition listing atrocities during the Emergency read - "Except few, judiciary, police and executive surrendered." Paswan said, "Emergency was imposed as Indira lost the case filed by Raj Narain in Allahabad High Court which barred her from Lok Sabha." He further cited his experience of the time, " Like Vijay Goel Ji, even I didn't know what Emergency was back then. We were protesting against corruption in Bihar when policemen came and told emergency has been imposed." In 1975, when emergency was proclaimed in India, he was arrested and spent the entire period in jail, possibly due to his proximity with anti-emergency senior leaders like Raj Narain and Satyendra Sinha. The Lok Janshakti Party leader also ruled out any possibility of another Prime Minister (PM) candidate. "There is no vacancy for the PM post in 2019. Everyone should understand this for once and all" he said.

