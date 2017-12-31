Video shows students painting wall, Noida school gets notice

The district inspector of schools of Gautam Budh Nagar issued a show-cause notice on Saturday after a video showing students of the Father Agnel School of Greater Noida painting the school's boundary wall went viral on the social media on Friday.

While the school maintained that it was a "voluntary exercise", the practice actually pertains to child labour.

According to the district inspector, in the video, nearly 10 students can be seen, who identify themselves as Bal Bhawan hostel residents. The hostel is located inside the school premises.

According to the school officials, the activity was a part of the preparations for the Bal Bhawan Day celebrations, to be held on January 13. The administration has, however, sought an explanation from the school, seeking the reasons behind the activity and whether recommendation should be made to the CBSE to cancel the school's affiliation.

"We have issued a show cause notice to the school and have asked for an answer in the next seven days. Failing to do so or if found guilty, action will be taken against the school," said P K Upadhyay, district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Upadhyay further said the students belong to the economically weaker category and were a part of the over 200 students who were admitted to the school through the Agnel Charities.

