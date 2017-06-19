Vehicle-free CP plan stuck over last-mile connectivity

The New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) ambitious plan to make Connaught Place (CP) 'vehicle-free' has been stuck for long due to the lack of feasible options to provide last-mile connectivity. The initiative was to be implemented in February this year.

The pilot project, to be followed by pedestrianisation of Khan Market, was part of the Prime Minister's flagship project, the Smart City Mission, which will complete two years on June 25. The inner and middle circles of CP were to be made car-free for three months, and visitors were to be provided with the 'park and ride facility'.

According to officials, procuring battery-powered vehicles such as buses and cycles, for providing last-mile connectivity from the Shivaji Stadium parking to the inner circle, has become a major challenge.

"We had got an electric bus to experiment for three months. It ran well. The problem, however, is getting approval for these vehicles from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). While there are two-three manufacturers, only one had applied for the approval, which is still under consideration. The others making eight-seaters and 11-seaters have not even applied yet," a senior officer said.

The civic body is all set to inaugurate a number of projects under the Smart City Mission on the completion of its two years. NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar said: "The vehicle-free CP plan will take a while as we are struggling to procure vehicles to provide people with last-mile connectivity. We are mulling over applying to the ARAI on the behalf of these companies. We are making consultations on the issue."

Earlier, the plan had hit its first roadblock when the traders' association protested against the move. The Delhi Traffic Police, too, was against the idea, calling it 'not feasible'. The department had to prepare a traffic management plan for the project. They, however, said the civic body has not sent them the final plan yet.

The project was expected to decongest the city's iconic commercial centre. As per the plan, people driving to CP will park at designated slots — Shivaji Stadium, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Palika Bazaar — and then take a shuttle service to reach the inner and middle circles. The pilot project approved by Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu in a meeting held on January 5 this year.

IN PROGRESS

Battery-operated vehicles: Still in the works

Cycles on hire: No cycle stands yet

Traffic regulation plan: Yet to be worked out

Decision on vehicles carrying goods for shops: No consensus with traders

...& ANALYSIS