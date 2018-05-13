Vegetable vendor found dead at Jahangirpuri residence

A 32-year-old man was found dead at his residence late night on Friday in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The police suspect a personal enmity as the reason behind the murder.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Umesh Kumar, , a native of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a vegetable vendor in the area. Senior police officials said that Kumar was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on him. His family members had left for their hometown only two days ago and the accused was alone at home. One of the tenants living in the same building is also absconding.

Prima facie it appears that there was some personal enmity as the house was not ransacked, but the murderers tried to mutilate his body to dispose it of.

The murder was discovered by one of Kumar's neighbours on Saturday. When Kumar didn't come out of his house in the morning, his neighbour went to check on him. On reaching Kumar's house, he saw the door ajar. On entering, he saw Kumar lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Some suspects have been identified. We are questioning some suspects," said a senior police officer.

PERSONAL ENMITY

