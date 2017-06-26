Vacation turns tragic for Navy officer

Indian Navy officer Commander B Ghosh was behind the wheel when his car hit a divider on the highway near BDO office at 3.30 pm, critically injuring his wife Sharmila Ghosh and his elder son

Summer vacations took an ugly turn for two children, who lost their mother in an accident on NH-1 on Saturday afternoon. Indian Navy officer Commander B Ghosh was behind the wheel when his car hit a divider on the highway near BDO office at 3.30 pm, critically injuring his wife Sharmila Ghosh and his elder son.

The accident took place while the family was on their way to Chandigarh for a holiday. Ghosh, who is posted in Delhi, was accompanied by wife Sharmila and two sons, aged 9 and 13 years. According to the police, a truck in front of the family's car was being driven recklessly. To avoid a collision with the truck, Ghosh applied sudden brakes and the car collided with a divider.

Locals rushed the injured to the nearest hospital, from there they were shifted to the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. Sharmila succumbed to her injuries around 9 pm. The elder son is still being reported as critical while Ghosh and his younger son received minor injuries. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the mishap.

After the extended family members were informed about the accident, Ghosh's sister-in-law, her husband, and a few more relatives flew in from Bangalore, while his brother flew down from Dubai this morning. The entire family is in a state of shock, while Sharmila's family is yet to be informed.