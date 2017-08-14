Uttarakhand sharpshooter held after bullet injury

The accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jelly, the main sharp shooter of Jitender alias Gogi gang, who is also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh

Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh after a shoot-out left him wounded with a bullet injury on Saturday near Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

The accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Jelly, the main sharp shooter of Jitender alias Gogi gang, who is also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. The gang had rivalry with another local gang led by one Sunil alias Tillu of village Tajpur in Delhi. Police said the two gangs turned rivals after the Delhi University's student union elections in 2013.

Singh was arrested during the early hours on Saturday from village Bichai, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand following a shoot-out, police said.

"He was wanted in a number of cases including cases of murder and attempt to murder in Delhi and Haryana. He was also wanted in a case where he along with his associate Gogi had opened fired on a police team. On Friday, information was received that Singh has been spotted in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand. Acting on this, a team of Special Cell was immediately rushed to Rudrapur and with the help of local police conducted a raid at an identified hideout," said a senior police officer.

When Singh was asked to surrender, he pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police team, leading to a brief exchange of fire, according to the police.

"One bullet hit Singh in abdomen and he collapsed. Subsequently, he was apprehended and a loaded pistol was recovered from him. The injured criminal was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment and later on to a Hospital in Haldwani. The hospital at Haldwani referred him to another hospital and he was shifted to a super speciality hospital in Moradabad, UP, where he is undergoing treatment," the officer said.