Uttar Pradesh constable rapes 7-year-old in Greater Noida, thrashed by mob

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old constable of Uttar Pradesh Police in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday evening. The constable was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Subhash Singh, a constable of UP Police, posted at the sales tax department in Gautam Budh Nagar, who lured the girl on the pretext of giving her candies while she was playing near her house. Singh then took her to his room and assaulted her.

"The incident took place around 3 pm on Wednesday. The girl was found unconscious on the floor of the room by the neighbours who had gone there to check after hearing her loud cries for help. Singh had fled the spot when the locals reached his room," said Suniti, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Noida.

Police said Singh returned to his flat at around 4 am on Thursday morning when two women spotted him and they tried to apprehend him.

"He attacked the locals but later was overpowered by a mob and thrashed for two hours. Later, the police were informed and he was arrested," Suniti added.

Police have registered a First Information Report against Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother, under sections 342(Punishment for wrongful confinement, 376 (rape) of Indian PenalCode and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The child was sent to the district hospital for medical examination. Doctors have confirmed rape and we have sent Singh to jail," said a senior police officer.

After the incident, the locals have raised questions on the police administration.

" If a police personnel is committing such crime, how will common people feel safe in this country. There is an imminent need to instill some morality among the policemen who are supposed to protect us," said Vishal Kataria, a resident of Surajpur area.

Singh (45), a native of Kaithi village in UP's Balua, lived in a one-room flat in Surajpur, near the victim's house. The victim studies in a nearby school in Surajpur and her mother works at a bakery. The minor's father had died long back.

COP LIVED NEARBY