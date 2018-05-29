Upendra Rai case: Agencies mull fresh charges for illegally obtaining CDRs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that it has found the call detail records (CDRs) of a senior ED official and an IAS officer during raids at the residences of journalist Upendra Rai's associates and others accused in money laundering case.

With this new discovery, the CBI is now planning to press criminal charges under the Telegraph Act against Rai and others. Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of alleged extortion of Rs 15 crore from Kapil Wadhawan, the owner of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) company.

The ED has recovered a CDRs of a senior ED officer, who was appointed by Supreme Court to probe the 2G scam and the Aircel-Maxis case, from the premises of Sanjay Snehi, an associate of Rai. Apart from the ED officer's CDRs, the agencies have also recovered CDRs of nine other people, including of an IAS officer who served as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The IAS officer was supervising the affairs of the said company during her tenure in the ministry for alleged misappropriation of funds.

"Obtaining CDRs was a cognisable offence. But how they procured the CDR is also a matter of probe. Definitely, Delhi Police officers might be behind the taking out CDRs of these people," said a source in ED.

The officer, however, said that Rai is a journalist and he might have got access to these documents are part of his work but getting CDRs is very grave offence. The ED is also in the process of collecting the details of assets owned by Rai and others for possible attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI had registered a case based on the statement of the owner of 18 real estate shell companies Balvinder Singh Malhotra. It has been found that Malhotra along with his partner Mehul Anil Bavishi owns 18 shell companies and operates from three locations in Mumbai and money transferred to Rai was from these shell companies.

The ED is also looking into the role of the owners of these 18 companies and their relation with Wadhawan of DHFL company. Sources also said that the owner of the DHFL is also to be called to record his statement in the case..

