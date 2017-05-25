UP may change realty Act to make it pro-homebuyers

Homebuyers in the UP-NCR, especially Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, now have a reason to rejoice. The Yogi government is all set to make changes in the stringent Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) rules, especially in the definition of the 'ongoing projects', to make the Act benefit homebuyers.

Senior government officials told DNA that Adityanath was unhappy with the old RERA rules for being 'pro-developers'. The CM directed the Housing Department to rework the rules and then implement the Act.

According to a government official, the previous dispensation in the state had twisted the definition of ongoing projects to ensure that most projects didn't fall in the ambit of the stringent RERA Act.

As per the RERA Act, 2016, any project "for which the completion certificate has not been issued as on May 1, 2016," is an ongoing project. The previous Akhilesh Yadav government had added four clauses to the Act to keep a majority of projects out of the RERA pool.

As a result, projects where services have been handed over to the local authority for maintenance, or common areas and maintenance have been handed over to the residents welfare associations, or development works have been completed, and application has been filed with the competent authority for issuing completion certificate, were kept out of the regulator's ambit.

The present government has decided to drop these clauses. "We have proposed to bring all projects where completion certificate was not issued on May 1, 2016, under the RERA ambit," a senior UP government official said.

DNA was the first to report in the absence of a regulatory authority, the UP government appointed Governor and Additional Chief Secretary of the UP Housing and Urban Planning Department as the regulator. The state was supposed to form the authority and the tribunal within one year of the commencement of the RERA Act, which was notified on October 27, 2016.