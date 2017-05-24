UP government appoints Guv to help address homebuyers’ plaint

The duo have been appointed in the absence of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for which thousands of homebuyers in UP-NCR, especially in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been pressing for.

Uttar Pradesh government has selected Governor Ram Naik and the yet-to-be-appointed additional chief secretary of state housing and urban planning, as authorities to whom homebuyers can voice their complaints.

The duo have been appointed in the absence of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for which thousands of homebuyers in UP-NCR, especially in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been pressing for. The authority was supposed to come into effect from May 1, but as of now there has been no sign of its formation.

“Since RERA has not been formed in the state, the UP Governor and additional chief secretary of UP housing and planning department will hear complaints till the body is formed,” Special secretary of UP housing and urban department Shiv Janam Chaudhary told DNA.

The state government was to form the authority within one year of the commencement of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016. The Act which came into force on May 1, mandates a regulatory authority for buyers, sellers and other players involved in the sector. Under the provisions of the Act, the liabilities of a developer are chalked out by this authority. Developers are mandated to register their projects and agents too will have to register themselves with the regulatory authority.

Apart from this authority, sources say that a Real Estate Appellate Tribunal too has to be set up by the state government. The tribunal will hear appeals against rulings made by the authority, by developers and buyers, and rule on them accordingly.

Federation of Association of Apartment Owners (FedAoA) patron Alok Kumar told DNA that the media, especially newspapers, are raising the voices of home buyers, who had been duped by developers in the country. “There are home buyers, who are forced to pay instalments against their home loans and house rents as well. Even after that burden, the home buyers have not received their dream homes for seven or eight years. We have moved court to get justice for them,” Kumar said.