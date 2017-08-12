Uber driver held for abusing, threatening woman

An Uber driver was arrested from Ghaziabad on Friday after a 27-year-old woman alleged that he abused and threatened her when she cancelled a booking. The woman works with a multi-national company in Gurugram and had booked the cab from her workplace on Wednesday night.

"The driver, identified as Jumran Mia, 20, a resident of Srinivas Puri, has been arrested," an officer from the Sushant Lok police station confirmed.

In her complaint, the woman said she booked the cab at 10.43 pm, to go from the American Express India Campus in Gurugram to the Golf Course Road in DLF Phase V. When she called the driver to know his location, she heard two voices from the other end. Concerned about her safety, she decided to cancel the booking.

After a while, the driver called her back and started abusing and threatening her.

The woman then tweeted about her experience, tagging Uber in the post. The company then provided her with a link to submit her complaint. The link, however, was not functional, she said.

Finally, the woman decided to lodge an FIR at the Sushant Lok police station. A case was registered under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her statement, the woman said: "If this is the manner that Uber handles its customers, then the company is in need of introspection. It is dangerous that these drivers are behaving like animals and harassing women as they please. It is a matter of regret for thousands of people who hail Uber cabs daily."