Two-year-old girl dies after being mauled by stray dog in Govindpuri area

A two-year-old girl died on Sunday after a stray dog had mauled her in the Govindpuri area. The deceased girl was identified as Shivanya, a resident of Double Story, Bhim Nagar.

According to the police, the girl was playing alone outside her house when the incident took place. As there was nobody around to protect the child, the unrestrained dog stretched her further from the courtyard of the house to a crop field nearby.

"The girl was rushed to the hospital immediately after someone from the family came to know about it. The family then informed the police and the latter went directly to the hospital. But unfortunately, the child succumbed to the brutal injuries in the hospital itself," said a senior police official from the Modinagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, locals in the Bhim Nagar area alleged that this was not the first incident when somebody had been a victim of attacks by stray dogs. "Even a week earlier, a similar incident had occurred that thankfully did not result in any death", said Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Bhim Nagar.

They further said that Sunday's incident was not unexpected as despite repeated complaints about the menace of unruly stray dogs, no action had yet been taken by the authority to control it. They are now requesting the concerned government agencies to jump into action swiftly in order to prevent such tragedies in the future.