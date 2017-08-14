Two men thrown out of moving train in Ballabhgarh

One of the two succumbed to his injuries while the other is undergoing treatment

After over 40 days to the Ballabhgah lynching case that roused a furore over the killing of Muslim teen Junaid Khan, two men were thrown out of a moving train on the Ballabhgarh-Palwal stretch on late Saturday night.

According to Railway Protection Force officers, the incident took place around 9.30 pm when one of the passengers, identified as Devendra Singh, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Palwal, along with 25-year-old Lalit Kumar, who hails from Tikri village of Palwal, got into a scuffle with a group of 4-5 men on board the New Delhi-Agra Cantt Intercity Express following a heated argument over sharing of seats.

The duo was found on the railway tracks by the Railway Protection Force. While Singh succumbed to his injuries, Kumar, sustained grievous wounds, the police said.

Three suspects have been arrested — Aniket Jaiswal, a resident of Salimar Garden, Mohit from Srinivaspuri and Vipin Gupta of East Guru Angad Nagar in Delhi. Police said one of the accused has not been identified yet.

Talking to DNA, Sanjay Kishore, Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, said, “A scuffle was reported on board train number 14212 between Asawati and Palwal railway stations around 9:35 pm. When the train arrived at Palwal station, three persons were trying to flee from platform number five. As the passengers who had witnessed the incident raised alarm, RPF constables Lal Sagar and Naresh Kumar deployed at the station acted promptly and arrested two accused, while another was apprehended by the staff of the Government Railway Police.”

“The injured was taken to Ballabhgarh Hospital, and was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi,” Kishore said.

Shashi Kumar, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, who visited the spot, said the reason behind scuffle has not yet been established, and that the accused are being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

Kumar said the primary probe has revealed that the victims boarded the train from Ballabhgarh and were travelling to Palwal. “Nothing much is known about the motive behind the killing. An investigation is underway. The injured person was declared out of danger by doctors and was discharged from the hospital early on Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, RPF has announced an award for constables Harish Kumar and Naresh as well as for the GRP staff who apprehended the accused and rushed the injured to hospital.

TRAIN HORRORS