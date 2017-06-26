Two groups fight over taking snaps at eatery

No case has been registered against the individuals. However, the police has taken into preventive custody four people who initiated the fight

Two groups of people entered into a fight at Junkyard Cafe in Connaught Place on Saturday night after they objected to clicking photographs of each other. No case has been registered against the individuals. However, the police has taken into preventive custody four people who initiated the fight.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The two groups, comprising of six members on one side and 22 members on the other, entered into a brawl after a man from one of the groups claimed that a person from the other group was clicking the picture of his wife without permission. Although both groups left the club, the fight continued spilled over to the ground floor of the popular eatery.

"It was a misunderstanding that escalated into a brawl. A member from one of the groups informed the police about the incident, who then resolved the matter," said Umang Tewari, owner of Junkyard Cafe.

BK Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said no case was registered as no formal complaint was lodged. In all, he said, four people were picked up under sections 107 and 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code.