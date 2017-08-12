Two DTC drivers die after mini-truck rams into bus

Two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers were killed and six people were injured early on Friday, after a mini-truck rammed into a stationary bus at the Madhuban Chowk underpass in the Rani Bagh area of northwest Delhi.

The truck driver has been arrested.

The deceased were identified as Pramod, 37, and Sunil, 32, residents of outer Delhi. The injured were identified as Sukhpreet, 23, Mohan Kumar Mishra, 21, Mohammad Abrar, 25, Anandanandi, 25, Sumit Kumar, 27, and Bhubneshwar Jha, 27.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.15 am. The DTC bus, being driven by Pramod, had broken down near the flyover.

"Pramod and conductor Sumit got down. Sumit started diverting the traffic on the road while Pramod was checking the bus's engine. Suddenly a speeding biker, later identified as Bhubneshwar, crashed into Sumit, dragging him for a few metres. The conductor fractured his hand while the biker was injured as well. Both of them were taken to hospital," a senior police officer said.

Sumit told DNA that afterwards, a call was made to the bus repair workshop and some mechanics were sent to the spot to repair the bus. Meanwhile, another DTC driver, Sunil, reached the spot with some food for Pramod.

"Thereafter, Sunil took up the task of diverting the traffic while Pramod was helping the mechanics. Around 12.30 am, a speeding mini-truck rammed into the bus from the rear left side. Sunil and Pramod were crushed between the two vehicles in such a manner that their mangled remains could not be separated from the bus's engine and truck's body for hours," the police said.

Four other people passing by were also injured.

Naresh, who made the PCR call, told DNA that he was going on a motorcycle to Rohini when he saw a man lying in a pool of blood on the road. "I saw that a truck had hit a bus. A severely injured man was lying on the road while another person was stuck inside the truck," he said, adding that a PCR van reached the spot in 15 minutes and all the injured were taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milan Dumbre said a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence has been registered and the truck driver, who was also injured in the incident, has been arrested.

"The truck driver was identified as Karan, 54, a resident of Mohalla Vahram in Shahdara. It is yet to be ascertained whether he was drunk at the time of the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being checked to ascertain the sequence of the events," Dumbre said.

Praveen, brother of deceased Pramod, said: "He has two children, both studying in a private school in outer Delhi. He had big dreams for his children. All his dreams are crushed now. The kids are not even aware that their father is no more."

The family members have now demanded that the government take care of the education of the children.

Meanwhile, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for Pramod's family while Sunil's kin will get Rs 8 lakh.

