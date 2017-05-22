Two die, five hurt after speeding SUV rams vendor's cart

Two men were killed and five others were injured when a speeding SUV rammed a vegetable vendor's cart and then smashed into a tree on the roadside in outer Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area on Sunday. The impact was so powerful that the vehicle turned turtle and had to be cut into parts to pull out the people inside.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay, 30, and Shivraj, 35. Three of the injured, who were sitting inside the SUV, were identified as Anil, Vivekanand, and Narendra. They were all residents of Jind in Haryana and their families have been informed. Some liquor bottles were also found in the car, hinting at a case of drunken driving. The police, however, said that could be ascertained only after medical examination.

The accident took place around 11pm, when Ajay, who was driving the Nissan Terrano SUV, lost control over the vehicle and rammed a vegetable vendor's cart. The vendor was pushed off the road and was injured critically.

"Locals said the vehicle was in a very high speed and the driver could not stop it. A PCR call was made and the fire services personnel were also roped in to rescue the injured," a senior police officer said.

"All seven were rushed to the Rao Tula Ram Hospital, where Ajay and Shivraj were declared dead on arrival," the police said.

DCP (Outer) MN Tiwari said: "A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence under relevant sections has been registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station and the matter is being looked into."

Risky roads