Two criminals escape cops' net in separate cases

The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding men and disciplinary action is being taken against the erring cops

A man nabbed for theft gave the cops a slip while being taken to the court while another one managed to flee the police custody after scaling the wall in a police station, in separate cases, on Sunday.

In the first case, Sheikh Rajav, who was arrested on the charges of theft, was taken to the Lady Hardinge Medical College. After the medical examination, he was being taken to the Tees Hazari Court in an auto-rickshaw. As they approached the court, the auto stopped at a traffic signal and Rajav somehow managed to free himself from the handcuffs and escaped.

In the second incident, a criminal identified as Vishal, who was in the custody of the Farsh Bazar police in east Delhi, escaped after scaling a wall in the Anand Vihar Police station. Vishal was brought to Anand Vihar as there was no lock-up in the Farsh Bazar station.

The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding men and disciplinary action is being taken against the erring cops.