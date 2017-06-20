Two cops hurt as bus rams car in Lutyens' Zone

Two constables of the Nagaland Armed Police were injured after a cluster bus rammed into their car while they were on duty on Sunday morning. Following this, on the same morning near Kasturba Gandhi Marg, five persons were injured after a cluster bus rammed into their auto-rickshaw, which turned turtle, injuring all of them.

Changkhu Konyank,44, from the sixth batallion of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) and currently posted in Delhi, was travelling along with his subordinate Constable Heralal Ram, in their Government vehicle. The duo were supposed to deliver food items to the NAP officers deployed at the Reserve Bank of India at Sansad Marg.

"Around 6 am when I reached the intersection at the Tolstoy Marg a speeding cluster bus rammed inside the car. The impact was such that the car turned turtle. The bus driver stopped his bus and rushed to help us along with the others," said Konyank in his complaint.

He added while he escaped unhurt his colleague Heralal sustained injuries. With the help of the people and police officers he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver of the bus was arrested from the location.

In the other incident, five persons sustained injuries after a speeding cluster bus rammed in their auto-rickshaw the same morning. Sonu, the auto-driver was travelling along with five persons, who had to be dropped at Nizamuddin railway station.

The cluster bus hit the auto-rickshaw from the left side and it turned turtle as well. The bus driver immediately fled the location and since the auto-rickshaw had turned turtle, the occupants were unable to note down the number of the bus.

In both incidents a case under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered. Further investigations are underway.