Traveller Fiona Caulfield gives #401 Reasons To Fall In Love With Delhi

Delhi gives everyone enough reasons fall in love with it, its anomalies juxtaposing with the positives. If Delhiites battle rising pollution levels, the city also offers lush greens of Lodhi Garden to help lungs breathe. If it is often derided for never ending concrete structures, the capital also proudly owns gems of Mughal and Awadh architecture.

Giving more reasons to continue this affair with Delhi is the book #401 Reasons To Fall In Love With Delhi, authored by traveller and luxury vagabond Fiona Caulfield. Released on Saturday at an event Andaz Delhi, the book promises to offer a kaleidoscopic view of Delhi and its culture.

Caulfield, a traveller and explorer, who started working on the book in 2014, has collated from Delhi staple like India Gate, Red Fort, Connaught Place to unknown gems like Sunder Nursery, Ashokan Rock Edict among the must visit places. The book also doles out tips on cultural, shopping, gastronomic and architectural aspects of the city.

“Searching for these reasons involved delving into many layers of the city. Delhi conveys the diversity, festivity, colours, culture, history and traditions of India but with its own eclectic spirit,” said Caulfield, who is an Australian by origin and has been based in India since 2004. She added that leafing through the book, the reader will find stories of the Capital’s history, street food, Sufi influences, etc.