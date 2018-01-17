To curb littering, Delhi HC suggests e-challan system

Littering and non-segregation of waste can now burn a hole in your pocket as the Delhi government has notified the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws under which a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the person found guilty.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar were informed by Sanjoy Ghose, counsel for the Delhi government, that the bye-laws have been notified on Monday after approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

Following this, the court asked the AAP government and the civic authorities to spread awareness about the penalties being imposed for polluting the environment with garbage.

"You are addressing Swachch Bharat campaign but not doing this, why can't you make people aware of the consequences of littering. Can you tell us," the court asked.

It asked the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to take up e-challans, similar to the one used by the Traffic Police in the Capital.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for one of the municipal bodies informed the court that they have started the Aadhaar-based biometric system to keep a track of the attendance of the sanitation workers.

To this, the court asked, "What if they punch their fingerprints and go for a walk? How do you check this?"

The bench directed all the respondents to file a status report in this regard and fixed the next date of hearing to February 27.

The court's order came while hearing two PILs by lawyers Arpit Bhargava and Gauri Grover who had sought directions to municipal bodies and other authorities to take steps to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The high court had on September 19 accepted the draft bye-laws, framed jointly by local authorities and environmental experts, which called for the introduction of user fees for municipal services among other issues.

Besides the introduction of user fees for municipal services, the bye-laws also provide for enforcing segregation of waste at source such as in the households and housing societies, strengthening of waste collection, storage, transportation and processing systems and imposing of penalties for littering or violating the rules

AWARENESS