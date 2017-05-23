Tihar joins hands with DU students to find avenues for inmates' rehabilitation

According to the officials, the objective of the camp is to find out new avenues of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates with the society.

In a bid to brainstorm on new avenues for reformation and rehabilitation of the inmates, the Tihar Prison authorities, in collaboration with Delhi University's (DU) social work students, launched a four-day residential camp in the jail premises on Monday.

According to the officials, the objective of the camp is to find out new avenues of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates with the society. "After being released from the prison, inmates have to go back to their families and a social environment that presents challenges in their adjustment, as they are often stigmatised," DG (Prisons) Sudhir Yadav said.

The first part is the intervention, which students along with resource persons in the jail premises will provide. It will include imparting training in soft skills to jail staffers as well, especially jail wardens, so that they could conduct themselves better with the inmates as well as the outsiders.

A need-based assessment of the inmates to identify their individual, social, psychological, and collective needs will be conducted. The vulnerable and excluded groups in the jail will be identified and ideas for their reformation and inclusion with other inmates will be discussed.

Four faculty members from the Delhi University will also participate in the camp. They will be provided with a conference hall to organise meetings and a team of Tihar volunteers for assistance.