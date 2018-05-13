Thunderstorms back in Delhi-NCR this week

Even thought the Capital recorded its hottest day of the season on Friday, the mercury will dip from today onward. Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) and Rajasthan are 'very likely' to see another spell of thundershowers and dust storms with gusty winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are also very likely to witness thunderstorms that will be accompanied by squall.

A fresh western disturbance, a rain-bearing system travelling from Mediterranean, is approaching the Himalayan region. Its clash with the scorching day temperatures will create conditions favourable for thundershowers. "Thunderstorms will also hit the South, but they won't be as strong," said M Mohapatra, head of services, IMD.

Vidarbha, parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have no escape from the heat wave. On Friday, Chandrapur became the hottest place in the country with a recorded temperature of 47.3 degree Celsius.

The penultimate week of May will see the heat wave spread over Delhi-NCR too. "Maximum temperatures are likely to rise over plains of northwest India and central parts of the country would be above 42 degree Celsius in the second week of May," Mohapatra said.